Khashoggi Fiancé Seeks Trump Help Recovering Body For Proper Islamic Burial

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump was asked to help recover the body of murdered Saudi columnist Jamal Khashoggi and to back Turkey’s request that Saudi Arabia extradites those suspected of the killing for trial in an appeal from Khashoggi fiancé Hatice Cengiz at a memorial service on Tuesday.

"I would like to send this message to Mr. Trump: I came to support Turkey’s legal efforts in trying to bring light to this situation and to discover the whereabouts of his body, Cengiz stated in a pre-recorded video message for guests at a memorial service at a downtown Washington, DC hotel.

Cengiz also made note of Turkey’s extradition request and said that the arrested Saudi operatives have admitted killing her fiancé.

"Even though a month has passed since Jamal’s murder, his body has still not been given to his loved ones and his funeral prayer has still not taken place," Cengiz said. "This is the smallest thing that one can do after a loved one has passed in the religion of Islam. And we still haven’t been able to do that and our pain is still as fresh as the first day."

Cengiz made no mention of widespread suspicions that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman — who is leading the Saudi investigation of Khashoggi’s death — was also involved in the crime.

Turkish officials claim that Khashoggi was strangled almost immediately after entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2 and his body was dismembered. Saudi officials have confirmed that Khashoggi was killed in the consulate, that the murder was premeditated and that 18 operatives responsible for his death have been arrested.