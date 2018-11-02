Evidence Shows That White Helmets Is Branch of al-Nusra - Moscow

The Russian Foreign Ministry has called the West to realize things as they are and stop defending the pseudo-humanitarian organization, whose members are provocateurs and extremists.

“It is no secret to anyone that this structure has worked exclusively on territories not controlled by the government and hasn’t avoided contacts with terrorists and extremists,” The Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"On top of that, there is a lot of evidence proving that The White Helmets is virtually a branch of the terrorist organization al-Nusra, included in the UNSC's sanctions list."

"We are sure that everyone will see, sooner or later, the White Helmets' genuine face. We are urging their western sponsors to realize things as they are and stop defending those who are in actual fact provocateurs and extremists," the ministry noted, further adding:

“There is no need to outline all the “services” carried out by this organization. Let alone set-up videos of staged chemical attacks in the Syrian city of Douma. In actual fact, all reports on chemical substances emerging or moving around Syria feature the mentioning of The White Helmets.”

According to the ministry, the infamous NGO, set up at the hands of western intelligence, is making final desperate attempts to make a name for itself in Syria, this time in the Idlib de-escalation zone. "Again, much like in the recent time, this is all about a preparation for a much talked about staged show, aimed at giving a free hand to the lawful Syrian government's opponents, predominantly among western countries led by Washington."

Both Damascus and Moscow accused militants and the non-governmental organization The White Helmets of staging several provocations involving chemical weapons attacks to influence public opinion and justify foreign intervention in Syria. Back in April, a staged chemical attack prompted the United States, the United Kingdom and France to strike Syria with well over 100 missiles

