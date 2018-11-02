Register
02 November 2018
    US Grants Temporary Waivers on Iran Sanctions to Eight Countries - Pompeo

    The sanctions against Tehran, previously announced by Washington, will be re-imposed on November 5, affecting shipbuilding, shipping, energy, and the banking sector.

    US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, commenting on the anti-Iranian measures, stated that eight countries are to be temporarily spared the secondary sanctions. He also stated that almost 700 people and entities would be included in the sanctions.

    "On November 5, the United States will re-impose sanctions that were lifted as part of nuclear deal on Iran’s energy, shipbuilding, shipping and banking sectors," Pompeo said. "We expect to issue some temporary allotments to eight jurisdictions, but only because they have demonstrated significant reductions in their crude oil and cooperation on many other fronts, and have made important moves toward getting to zero crude oil importation. These negotiations are still ongoing."

    India Hopes to Continue Iranian Oil Imports After US Sanctions Imposed - Source
    The US Treasury, in the meantime, has also announced that the SWIFT international payment system could be subject to the sanctions in the event it does not cut off the sanctioned entities.

    In early October, Pompeo had noted Washington would grant waivers for some importers of Iranian oil, including India, in order to give them time to adjust to the new conditions, adding that eventually, they would have to reduce their oil imports from Iran to zero.

    READ MORE: India Got No Official Note From US on Iran Sanctions Waiver — Foreign Ministry

    The US exit from the Iranian nuclear deal was announced by President Donald Trump on May 8, when he also vowed to reinstate economic sanctions on Tehran and all those companies that continue to cooperate with the Islamic Republic. The first round of restrictions was implemented by Washington in August.

