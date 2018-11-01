Register
18:18 GMT +301 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    RSD-10 mobile missile launcher

    US Move to Exit INF 'Driven by Desire for Total Military Superiority' - Moscow

    © RIA Novosti . A. Zubtsov
    World
    Get short URL
    7229

    Washington is using claims about Russia's alleged violations of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF) to cover up its own direct violations of the arms limitation pact, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has said.

    According to the foreign ministry spokeswoman, Washington's talk about exiting the INF is an extremely dangerous step.

    "This move is fraught with the serious risk of drawing entire regions of the world into an arms race. In this way, the situation around the treaty concerns not only Russia and the United States, but also other members of the international community," Zakharova said, speaking at a press briefing in Moscow on Thursday.

    "On the whole we are getting the impression that Washington's movement toward exiting the INF is driven by a desire to ensure its own military superiority across the board and to guarantee a completely free hand for doing so," the foreign ministry spokeswoman added.

    A bundle of three Soviet RSD-10 missiles prepared for demolition at the Kapustin Yar launch site. The missiles were destroyed in accordance with the INF Treaty.
    © Sputnik / Vladimir Rodionov
    Hiroshima Mayor Urges Washington, Moscow to Comply With INF Treaty
    Washington, Zakharova stressed, still hasn't provided any evidence about Russia's alleged violations of the INF Treaty's terms, which includes the prohibition of the development or deployment of ground-based missiles in the 500-5,500 km range.

    "The attempts to shift the blame on Russia are totally unacceptable, and the American side still hasn't even bothered to present any intelligible evidence to support its claims." Instead, the US was "trying to cover up its own direct and obvious violations of the INF by making groundless accusations against us," she added, referring to the US deployment of dual-use missile defense shield components in Romania and Poland which can be armed with ground-based nuclear-armed cruise missiles.

    Commenting on the results of Wednesday's meeting of the Russia-NATO Council, Zakharova said that Moscow had shown a maximum readiness to clarify any possible issues the US may have related to INF Treaty.

    "Russia's representatives emphasized [at the meeting] that Moscow is invariably interested in ensuring the treaty's viability, is firmly committed to the INF and strictly adheres to its provisions. They also emphasized Russia's readiness for a comprehensive and speedy clarification of the issues which cause the US concern, and set forth our own concerns, accumulating over many years, regarding the observance of the treaty by the US side," Zakharova said.

    Moscow, Zakharova said, remains prepared to work on maintaining the viability of the INF Treaty, which she admitted was "not perfect." "But to do so we need a reliable and interested partner…The solution to the problem can only be found through a frank, equal and constructive dialogue. We are counting on Washington finally coming to recognize this."

    Vladimir Putin meeting with John Bolton. File photo.
    © Sputnik / Алексей Дружинин
    'Did Your Eagle Eat All the Olives?' Putin Teases Bolton About US Coat of Arms
    President Trump announced Washington's intention to terminate the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty last month, accusing Moscow of violating its terms. The treaty, signed between the Soviet Union and the United States in 1987 at the twilight of the Cold War, was aimed primarily at reducing the threat of nuclear war in Europe caused by intermediate range missiles' short flight time. In response to President Trump's talk of scrapping the treaty, the vast majority of Washington's European allies, including France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the Czech Republic voiced concerns. The UK offered support, however, echoing the US in accusing Russia of non-compliance with the INF.

    Tags:
    INF treaty, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Ghosts of Halloween Past: A World Tour of Spooky Celebrations
    The Ghosts of Halloween Past: A World Tour of Spooky Celebrations
    Misinformation & Immigration
    Misinformation & Immigration
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse