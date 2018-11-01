Watergate Report Could Become 'Roadmap' for Mueller in Russian Probe - Reports

The Watergate scandal erupted in the early 1970s, when the journalists uncovered evidence of Nixon's administration wiretapping of the Democratic National Committee (DNC) headquarters and later attempting to cover up the fact. US media and the Democratic Party often compare the lawsuit against Donald Trump's campaign to the Watergate scandal, which also began after the Democrats has filed a lawsuit over a hack at their headquarters.
Nick Akerman, who served as an assistant prosecutor in Jaworski's team, believes that this report could provide Mueller with a pattern of investigation, in particular, if his team decides that the president had been engaged in illegal actions, but there will not be sufficient authority to seek an indictment or make a case for impeachment, The Washington Post said.
"It’s absolutely an approach he [Mueller] could take — simply giving them the facts, without coming to a conclusion," Akerman said as quoted in the publication.
Mueller is currently leading a probe into Russia's purported meddling in the 2016 US presidential election and whether Trump or his campaign colluded with the Kremlin.
The Kremlin has repeatedly denied the allegations of interference and called them absurd. Trump has labeled Mueller's Russia investigation "a witch hunt" and repeatedly stated the probe should not drag any longer because it hurts US-Russia relations and distracts the US government from more important issues.
