Register
22:31 GMT +331 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Air defense missile weapon system (ADS) Antei-2500 (left) and Air defense system (ADS) Buk-M2E presented at the open exhibition at 2016 ARMY Military Forum in exhibition and convention centre of Patriot military-patriotic recreation park of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation

    China Likely Stealing Russian Intellectual Property to Develop Weapons - Bolton

    © Sputnik / Alexey Filippov
    World
    Get short URL
    203

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - China is most likely stealing Russian intellectual property in order to sell copycat weapons systems for a lower price at some point in the future, Bolton said in Washington, DC on Wednesday.

    "Russia sells advanced weapons systems and at least so far, China buys advanced weapons systems although I have complete confidence that they’re doing to the Russians the same thing they do to many American products and businesses – they’re stealing their intellectual property, they’re copying it, they’re duplicating it and pretty soon they’ll sell the same weapons systems at prices lower than the Russians sell them," US National Security Advisor John Bolton said at an Alexander Hamilton Society event.

    READ MORE: 'The INF Treaty Doesn't Include China That's Why US Feels Its Outdated' — Prof

    Intellectual property is one of the key points of conflict which has caused the current trade war between the United States and China. In April, the US Trade Representative put China on its Priority Watch List in 2018 due to intellectual property concerns, including theft of trade secrets, online piracy and counterfeiting. 

    On Putin-Trump Meeting 

    Bolton also said that US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin have many issues to discuss, including the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) treaty and the Middle East.

    "It's important to have sustained diplomatic engagement with them. That's the reason he went to Helsinki, that's the reason we're still talking about it and there are a lot of issues to discuss — the INF treaty is certainly one of them, we have other arms control issues, but we've got their behavior in the Middle East, in a whole range of other areas that it's important that we continue conversations on," Bolton said in Washington.

    U.S. President Donald Trump meets with Russia's President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki, Finland, July 16, 2018
    © Sputnik / Sergei Guneev
    INF Issue May Be Discussed at Putin-Trump Meeting in Paris - Lavrov
    Bolton said the November 11 meeting between Trump and Putin in Paris was expected to be brief, but added that the two leaders would have "other opportunities" to address these issues.

    However, Trump feels that despite the political rhetoric in the United States about alleged collusion during the 2016 election between Moscow and his campaign, it is important to have "sustained diplomatic engagement."

    Russia and Trump have repeatedly denied allegations of collusion, and Moscow has called the accusations of interference in the election "absurd."

    Related:

    US Does Not Seek to Change Treaty Banning Nuclear Weapons in Space - Pence
    Massive NATO Exercises ‘Great for Selling Weapons’ But ‘Risk Major War’
    Germany Rethinks Weapons Sales to Saudi Arabia Over Jamal Khashoggi's Death
    Tags:
    intellectual property, weapons, INF treaty, Putin-Trump Summit, John Bolton, Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump, China, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Ghosts of Halloween Past: A World Tour of Spooky Celebrations
    The Ghosts of Halloween Past: A World Tour of Spooky Celebrations
    Misinformation & Immigration
    Misinformation & Immigration
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse