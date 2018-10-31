NATO Ready to Continue Dialogue on INF Treaty With Russia

NATO stated amid the NATO-Russia Council that the alliance was ready to engage in a dialogue with Russia on INF agreement, however, it will take effective measures to continue to ensure the safety and security of its allies.
READ MORE: NATO, Russia 'Will Likely' Discuss INF Treaty Amid Bloc's War Games in Europe
After the council, Secretary General of NATO Jens Stoltenberg noted that all allies agreed that the INF treaty has been crucial to Euro-Atlantic security.
The NATO-Russia Council, which brings together the 29 Allies and Russia, met in Brussels on Wednesday to exchange views on a wide range of topics, including issues related to military activities, reciprocal transparency and risk reduction; the situation in and around Ukraine; Afghanistan; and hybrid challenges. According to the statement released by NATO press service, NATO and Russia provided briefings on major exercises "in the spirit of transparency."
The council was established on May 28, 2002 and was effectively suspended by the alliance in 2014-2016 over the situation in Ukraine. The latest NATO-Russia Council meeting was held in late May at NATO headquarters in Brussels.
All comments
Show new comments (0)