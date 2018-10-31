Trump's Deployment of US Forces on S Border to Stock Immigration Fear - Pelosi

"The Trump administration is stoking fear to motivate the president’s political base," the minority leader Nancy Pelosi said on Wednesday in a press release. "There is no national security rationale requiring the administration to send active-duty troops or deploy the National Guard."
Pelosi explained that the migrant caravan — consisting of several thousand asylum seekers from Central America consists mainly of families, including small children — are fleeing some of the world’s poorest and most violent countries.
Members of the caravan plan to present themselves to US authorities at the United States’ southern border and request political asylum, as authorized by US immigration law.
President Donald Trump has pledged to set up tent cities to detain the migrants until their asylum cases can be heard in US immigration court — a process that can take several years.
