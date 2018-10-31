US Exposes Daesh Prisoners from Syria to Torture in Iraqi Prisons – Watchdog

"Independent observers of four recent terrorism trials in Baghdad reported that several foreign defendants, including from France, Australia, and Lebanon, had been tried in Iraq based, at least in part, on their alleged membership in the Islamic State," the release said. "Some [detainees] alleged due process violations and, in two cases, being tortured in Iraq."
The release singled out the Iraqi Counter Terrorism Service is an elite military unit under the command of the Iraqi prime minister as one unit responsible for torturing Islamic State detainees.
The document noted further that Human Rights Watch has documented serious violations by its forces, including torturing and executing Daesh suspects, "mutilating victims' bodies, and carrying out enforced disappearances."
HRW detailed its findings in a letter to US authorities on September 10 but has yet to receive a response, according to the release.
