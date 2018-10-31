Register
14:30 GMT +331 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    President Vladimir Putin holds a jont press conference with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban

    Russia Will Resolutely Protect Rights of Its Compatriots Abroad - Putin

    © Sputnik / Alexey Druzhinin
    World
    Get short URL
    4180

    President Vladimir Putin has addressed the plenary session of the sixth Congress of Russian Compatriots, an organization representing Russians living abroad.

    Speaking to forum delegates in Moscow on Wednesday, Putin emphasized that Russia would "resolutely defend" the rights of Russian citizens living abroad using international law, and provide asylum for compatriots facing illegal harassment abroad.

    "We will resolutely protect your rights and interests, using all existing bilateral and international mechanism to do so," the president said.

    Such assistance, according to Putin, will include continued material support for the Fund for the Support and Protection of the Rights of Compatriots Living Abroad, an organization aimed at providing support for the estimated 30 million Russians living outside Russia.

    Putin recalled that with the Fund's help, 26 legal aid centers were established across 20 countries, grant support has been provided to 200 projects, and over 70,000 people have received professional legal assistance.

    According to Putin, the world is presently in a difficult situation, with tensions and unpredictability growing, and the foundations of international law being undermined. "Russophobia and other forms of extreme, aggressive nationalism are being used," particularly in Ukraine and the Baltic countries, as well as a number of other states, Putin said.

    Playing Politics With Nationalism Leads to 'Profound Consequences'

    Kiev Pechersk Lavra
    CC BY-SA 3.0 / Falin / Kiev Pechersk Lavra
    Russian Church Vows Tough Response to Constantinople Over Split Ukraine Church
    "History is being rewritten, a struggle with monuments is being waged, as well as one with the Russian language. People are being intimidated and simply terrorized. The natural desire of each person to preserve their national roots is declared to be a crime…The right to freedom of speech, to the preservation of one's traditions is being grossly violated," he added.

    Putin also commented on what he characterized as an alarming tendency toward politicking in the sphere of interethnic and interfaith relations, which he warned can only lead to grave consequences.

    "Unfortunately, [there are forces] trying to break these bonds, to pull everyone apart into their own 'national apartments'. I want to emphasize that playing politics in such a sensitive area has always led to profound consequences, first and foremost for those who engage in it," the president said.

    Russia Welcomes Compatriots Who Want to Come Home

    According to Putin, Russia would always welcome all compatriots who would like to settle in Russia on a temporary basis, or those deciding to obtain citizenship and move to Russia permanently. "For those who are unlawfully persecuted and threatened, we will do everything in our power to ensure their protection and provide asylum," he said. 

    Russia, Putin said, has tasked itself with ensuring sustainable, long-term growth and development, and compatriots abroad are able to contribute to this work.

    Liepaja, Latvia. File photo.
    © Flickr/ Liepāja
    Lithuanian Family Branded as 'Russian Invaders' During Visit to Latvia
    Accordingly, the president has signed a new concept on migration policy aimed at providing comfortable conditions for the resettlement of compatriots abroad to Russia, as well as creating clearer rules for entry, obtaining the right to live, work and more easily acquire Russian citizenship without as much bureaucratic red tape. There were still problems to be worked out, Putin said, but the government would work with compatriots to resolve them.

    According to the president, the program launched in 2006 aimed at easing conditions for people seeking to move to Russia has led to about 800,000 people moving to 66 regions across Russia, with numbers of those wishing to do so growing.

    "In conclusion, I would like to emphasize that we are sincerely interested in your success, prosperity and happiness. And whatever country you are in, we are always prepared to provide you will all possible support. We know that you are doing everything possible to strengthen the Russian civilization, to establish a constructive dialogue between nations. And I would like to assure you — this is our common goal," Putin concluded.

    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Gazing Into the Past: A Brief Chronicle of Angela Merkel's Political Career
    Gazing Into the Past: A Brief Chronicle of Angela Merkel's Political Career
    Misinformation & Immigration
    Misinformation & Immigration
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse