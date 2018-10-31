Saudi Prosecutor Refuses to tell Turkey Location of Khashoggi’s Body – Reports

ANKARA (Sputnik) – Saudi Arabia's top prosecutor, Saud Al Mojeb, refused to inform the Turkish counterparts of the whereabouts of the body of murdered Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, the Hurriyet newspaper reported Wednesday, citing government sources.

Turkish officials were in "a deep distrust" toward Al Mojeb as he refused to answer questions regarding the place where Khashoggi’s body is, according to the Turkish daily.

READ MORE: Khashoggi's Fiancee Urges Trump Not to ‘Pave Way for Cover Up' of His Killing

Al Mojeb also reportedly did not reveal information about the local accomplice of the assassins, despite having publicly said that such a person was involved in the case.

© REUTERS / Courtesy Haberturk Khashoggi's Fiancee Says Saudi Authorities Know Location of Murdered Journalist's Body

The Saudi prosecutor arrived in Istanbul on Sunday. He has met with Istanbul’s chief prosecutor Irfan Fidan twice, and inspected the Saudi consulate.

Khashoggi, known for his criticism of Saudi policies, had been working as a columnist for The Washington Post. The journalist was last seen entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2. On October 19, Saudi Arabia admitted the journalist had died during a fight inside the consulate. Riyadh said 18 people had been arrested over their suspected involvement in the incident.