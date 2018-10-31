Russia-Turkey S-400 Missile Deal Envisions Future Purchase Options - Official

HAVANA (Sputnik) - The Russian-Turkish contract on supplies of S-400 air defense systems allows Ankara to exercise the right of an option after the main deliveries under the deal have been made, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov said on Wednesday.

"There are many [states] that want our air defense complexes. First of all, Turkey has an option," the official said.

In December 2017, Russia and Turkey signed a loan agreement to supply S-400s to Ankara. According to a statement by the Turkish defense industry secretariat, two S-400 batteries will be operated and serviced by the Turkish military.

The S-400 Triumf system is a next-generation mobile air defense system, which is capable of destroying aerial targets at an extremely long range of up to 400 kilometers (almost 250 miles).