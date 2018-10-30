US Treasury Official Believes Venezuela 'Clear Threat' to Regional Stability

Venezuela has been struggling with political and economic crises, including a shortage of goods and galloping inflation, which prompted thousands of migrants to flee the country in search for resettlement in other regional states.

Senior US Treasury official, Marshall Billingslea, said on Tuesday that Venezuela can threaten regional stability stressing that Maduro's government seriously challenges the United States and may create serious problems for its allies, Brazil, Colombia and Argentina.

"Venezuela poses a clear threat to regional stability and security," Billingslea, assistant secretary for terrorist financing at the Treasury Department said.

He stressed further that Venezuela's issue is "hemispheric" and the US sees "the implosion" of Maduro's rule as a "direct challenge."

Billingslea's comments follow Monday discussions on Venezuela between US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo and Brazil's new president-elect Jair Bolsonaro.

Earlier this year, US President Donald Trump said Maduro's rule "could be toppled very quickly by the military if the military decides to do that." Venezuela condemned Trump's statement which was aimed at interference in country's internal affairs, according to the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry.

Venezuela has been engulfed in a deep economic crisis since the fall of oil prices in 2014. The economic situation is aggravated by the political crisis in the country.