Register
21:15 GMT +329 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange

    Assange Says Ecuador Wants to End His Asylum, Turn Him Over to US - Reports

    © AP Photo /
    World
    Get short URL
    147

    Earlier, the WikiLeaks co-founder said that he would be ready to turn himself in to UK authorities if they promised not to extradite him to the US or other countries.

    Julian Assange said that the Ecuadorian government is looking to revoke his asylum at its London Embassy and turn him over to the US, Reuters has reported.

    Assange made the statement Monday from Ecuador's London Embassy via teleconference as part of a trial in Quito launched by his lawyers to try to challenge the newly mandated terms of his asylum, which have included limiting his communications with the outside world.

    WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is seen on the balcony of the Ecuadorian Embassy in London, Britain, May 19, 2017
    © REUTERS / Peter Nicholls
    Assange Ready to Turn Himself In to UK Justice System If There's Written Deal That He Won't Be Extradited - Lawyer
    Last week, a senior Ecuadorian official told reporters that UK officials had said that they had not received any request to extradite Assange, and that the whistleblower's charges for violating the terms of his bail would not exceed six months in a UK prison. Assange's lawyer told Sputnik that such a commitment by the UK government would need to be made in writing.

    Assange, who has been living in Ecuador's London Embassy since 2012, filed a lawsuit against Ecuador's government over the conditions of his asylum, which he said had violated his "fundamental rights and freedoms." Assange's access to the internet had been cut off in early 2018 before being partially restored earlier this month.

    Assange was given asylum by former Ecuadorian President Rafael Correa after London approved the whistleblower's extradition to Sweden, where he was accused of sexual crimes. Swedish authorities dropped the charges in 2017, but Assange remained in the Embassy, fearing extradition to the US, where he is wanted for leaking classified military and diplomatic documents.

    Wikileaks Truck
    CC BY 2.0 / Wikileaks Mobile Information Collection Unit / Wikileaks Truck
    'Free Speech': Trump Campaign Defends WikiLeaks' Release of Hacked DNC Emails
    Last week, US lawmakers urged Ecuadorian President Lenin Moreno to turn Assange over to Washington, calling him a "dangerous criminal and a threat to global security" who "should be brought to justice." Moreno raised the issue of terminating Assange's asylum in August, saying Ecuador would be "happy" to let Assange go if UK authorities would guarantee his safety.

    President Trump has been notably silent on Assange despite praising him repeatedly on the campaign trail during the 2016 election. WikiLeaks played an important role in the 2016 race by leaking Democratic National Committee emails which showed the party leadership's efforts to deliberately sabotage Bernie Sanders' presidential campaign.

    Related:

    Assange Ready to Turn Himself In to UK if He Won’t be Extradited – Lawyer
    Have No Fear, We'll Not Extradite You, Britain Tells Assange – Reports
    Assange Refuses to Comply With New Ecuadorian Embassy 'Home Rules' - Reports
    Tags:
    asylum, embassy, Julian Assange, Ecuador, United Kingdom, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Back to USSR: Sneak Peek of Soviet Youth's Daily Life
    Back to USSR: Sneak Peek of Soviet Youth's Daily Life
    Bets Over Ballots?
    Bets Over Ballots?
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse