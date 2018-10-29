Libyan Army Chief Haftar to Take Part in Conference on Libya in Palermo - Rome

ROME (Sputnik) - Libya’s National Army (LNA) commander Khalifa Haftar has confirmed his participation in the upcoming conference on Libyan settlement in Italy’s city of Palermo slated for November 12-13, the press service of the Italian government said on Monday.

"Haftar has confirmed his participation in the Palermo conference and assured of his readiness for a constructive debate that would become a premise for the real unification process in line with the long-standing expectations of the Libyan people," the press service said.

READ MORE: Libya Turned Into Hell: Seven Years Without Gaddafi

Earlier in the day, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte held a meeting with Haftar, during which the sides discussed the current situation in the North African country.

© REUTERS / Esam Omran Al-Fetori Daesh Kills 4 at Police Station in Libya, Many Kidnapped - Authorities

After the meeting with Conte, Haftar held talks with Italian Foreign Minister Enzo Moavero Milanesi.

Earlier in October, Conte discussed holding the conference with UN Special Envoy to Libya Ghassan Salame and Sarraj. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump were also officially invited by Rome to attend the conference in Palermo.

Libya has been in turmoil since the overthrow of its long-time leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011. The eastern part of the country is governed by the parliament, backed by the LNA and located in Tobruk. The UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA), headed by Prime Minister Fayez Sarraj, operates in the country's west and is headquartered in Tripoli.