Russia Alarmed by NATO's Policy to Militarize Europe - Russian Defense Minister

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia is alarmed by NATO's policy to actively militarize the European continent, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said Monday.

"We are following with alarm NATO's policy aimed at the active militarization of the European continent. We see efforts being made to involve more and more NATO [member] countries, I mean the Balkans first of all," Shoigu said at a meeting with Greek Defense Minister Panos Kammenos.

Earlier in the day, Shoigu said that if NATO doesn't put an end to confrontation, a return to normal relations between the alliance and Russia will be impossible.

The statement of the defense minister comes amid upcoming Russia-NATO Council session at the level of ambassadors scheduled October 31.

NATO has been significantly expanding its presence in Eastern Europe following the outbreak of the Ukrainian crisis in 2014 using alleged Russian interference in the Ukrainian internal activities as a pretext.