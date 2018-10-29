German Charged With Spying on Islamists for Jordan – Prosecutor’s Office

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A German was charged Monday with spying on suspected Islamist compatriots for Jordanian intelligence, the German chief prosecutor’s office said.

The 33-year-old man, identified in the press release as Alexander B., was found working for Jordan between March 2016 and May 2018. He was arrested in August and remains in custody.

"He passed on information about the [German-speaking Islamic Circle in Hildesheim e.V.] DIK-run mosque in Hildesheim and multiple people in Germany, most of them German citizens," the office said.

The suspect collected information on fundamentalist Salafist worshippers who he believed wanted to fight in Syria and had just returned from there, as well as those having links to Hamas and the Muslim Brotherhood (banned in Russia).

The Islamist association known as DIK was banned in March 2017 by the Lower Saxony Ministry of Interior.