German Charged With Spying on Islamists for Jordan – Prosecutor’s Office

The 33-year-old man, identified in the press release as Alexander B., was found working for Jordan between March 2016 and May 2018. He was arrested in August and remains in custody.
READ MORE: Jordan King to Abandon Part of 1994 Peace Treaty With Israel on Land Lease
"He passed on information about the [German-speaking Islamic Circle in Hildesheim e.V.] DIK-run mosque in Hildesheim and multiple people in Germany, most of them German citizens," the office said.
The Islamist association known as DIK was banned in March 2017 by the Lower Saxony Ministry of Interior.
All comments
Show new comments (0)