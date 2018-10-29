UN Security Council Discusses Syrian Conflict (VIDEO)

The new round of discussions on Syria on Monday in New York follows the Istanbul summit held late last week, where Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Russian President Vladimir Putin, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel met to discuss the Syrian conflict.

The four leaders, in an official statement, noted that the political process must be "inclusive, Syrian-led and Syrian-owned," and stressed the UN's role as a facilitator while calling for the active participation of Syrian parties.

Prior to the new talks, Damascus has declined the UN formulation of a list of participants for a constitutional committee that is expected to be formed in order to advance the political process in Syria.

In addition, last week, UN Special Envoy to Syria Staffan de Mistura had an open and earnest discussion on the Syrian settlement with Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Moualem in Damascus.

