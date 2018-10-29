Trump Discusses Trade and Military Cooperation With Brazil's President-Elect

"Had a very good conversation with the newly elected President of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, who won his race by a substantial margin," Trump said in a Twitter message. "We agreed that Brazil and the United States will work closely together on Trade, Military and everything else! Excellent call, wished him congrats!"
The left-wing Workers' Party candidate Fernando Haddad came in second with 45 percent of the vote.
Bolsonaro takes office on January 1, 2019 for a four-year term.
