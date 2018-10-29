Russia, China, UK, US, France Refuse to Sign Nuclear Ban Treaty

The five world powers said they believe that achieving a nuclear-free world is a step-by-step process and instead reaffirmed their commitment to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty.

Russia, Britain, China, the United States, and France said in a joint statement on Monday that they oppose a nuclear ban treaty and refuse to sign it.

"We firmly believe that the best way to achieve a world without nuclear weapons is a step-by-step process that takes into account the situation in global security," the statement reads.

The five permanent members of the UN Security Council stressed that the proposed Nuclear Weapon Ban Treaty, which was passed at a major UN conference on July 7, 2017 and has yet to be ratified by major powers, doesn't take into account the key problems standing in the way of sustainable nuclear disarmament and contradicts the Non-Proliferation Treaty.

