Georgia to Hold 2nd Round of Presidential Vote on Dec 2 at Latest - Commission

TBILISI (Sputnik) - The runoff in Georgia's presidential election between independent candidate Salome Zourabichvili and opposition candidate Grigol Vashadze will be held on December 2 at the latest, Chairperson of the Central Election Commission (CEC) Tamar Zhvania said on Monday.

"Certain procedures have to be accomplished… the latest date for holding the runoff is December 2," Zhvania said at a briefing.

The chairperson added that the runoff election should take place within two weeks after the final results of the first round are announced.

The day before, Georgian citizens voted in the first round of the presidential election. While an exit poll conducted by the ruling Georgian Dream party claimed that Zourabichvili had won with over 52 percent of the vote to become the country's first ever female president, the CEC later revealed that neither Zourabichvili nor her main rival, Vashadze, had exceeded the 50 percent threshold. According to the preliminary results, Zourabichvili received 38.6 percent of the vote, while Vashadze secured 37.7 percent of the vote.

A total of 25 candidates ran for president on Sunday, but political experts had considered Zourabichvili and Vashadze to be the front-runners. This year's election became the country's last direct presidential vote — Georgian presidents will from now on be chosen by a special panel consisting of 300 electors.