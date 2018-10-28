Dozens of Suspected Female Jihadis Seeking to Return to UK From Syria - Reports

According to a Sunday Times' investigation, around 150 British women have traveled to Syria and Iraq to marry jihadists and join Daesh.

The Sunday Times reported that about 80 widowed jihadi brides are seeking to return to the UK after losing their husbands on the battlefield in Syria.

They are also suspected of forming an all-female jihadi cell after moving to the war-torn Middle Eastern country, the newspaper's investigation suggests.

Two sisters from east London, a Mulsim convert daughter of a former British Army paratrooper and an IT graduate whose mother works in the NHS are said to be members of the alleged cell, which is claimed to be affiliated with Daesh*.

"The vast majority of those returning to Britain from Syria are women and children. The more concerning cases particularly the men have not been returning. But we will speak to everyone because they may have been involved in terrorist activity," The Sunday Times cited an unnamed UK security service official as saying.

One of the women has reportedly told her family in Britain that 80 women and children would stream back to the country “imminently,” while others would return by the end of the year.

The joint investigation by The Sunday Times and Portuguese news magazine Sabado has determined that up to six British women married Daesh terrorists, who were radicalized in London.

At least 900 British Muslims, including up to 150 women, are thought to have gone to Syria and Iraq to fight for jihadist groups.

Last year, Defense Secretary Gavin Williamson said that jihadists should not be allowed back into the country and called for Daesh fighters to be hunted down and killed abroad, because “a dead terrorist can’t cause any harm to Britain.”

*Daesh, also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS, is a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries.