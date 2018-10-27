Man Tried to Enter Armenian Gov't Building, Blow Himself Up - Security Chief

Previously, there were reports that a middle-aged man wearing camouflage tried to infiltrate the building, but was later detained by government security staff.

“A man entered the building of the Armenian government with a grenade to blow himself up, but was neutralized by security officers,” Armenian National Security Service press secretary Samson Galstyan told Sputnik.

According to the official, police have opened a criminal case over the matter, citing illegal acquisition, wearing and keeping of weapons.

Commenting on the situation, Ministry of Emergency Situations Press Secretary Satenik Asilyan stated that nobody was injured in the incidentadding that the security services handled the situation. She noted that the man had called the emergency services, saying he was near the government building and holding a grenade. He also claimed that he "did not want people to be injured."