MH370: Author Claims He Knows Exact Location of Missing Plane

A truth-seeker has told Daily Star that the theory that Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 crashed in the Cambodian jungle was "not credible."

Speaking to Daily Star, the author of the book, entitled “MH370: Mystery Solved,” Larry Vance said he knew the whereabouts of the missing plane.

While remaining skeptical that the plane would ever be found, Vance said that the aircaraft was in the Southern Indian Ocean.

"If MH370 is ever found, it will be found in the Southern Indian Ocean somewhere in the vicinity of where the official search was conducted," he said, adding that the probe pointed out the general crash site, but failed to include details to map the exact location.

Vance, who spent 18 months researching his book, dismissed the theory by British video producer Ian Wilson, who claimed that he had found the missing plane in the Cambodian jungle after spending hours scouring Google Earth:

“Even if it had not already been proven that MH370 flew for many hours and then crashed into the Southern Indian Ocean, anyone with even rudimentary knowledge of crash dynamics would know that a B777 – in fact, any airplane – cannot crash into a jungle and leave a footprint that looks like what is shown in his image,” he explained.



Vance went on to say that if the aircraft had crashed in the mountainous Cambodian jungle, “it would break up violently as it cut a long swath through the trees.”

“The wings would come off, as would the tail, and it would burn violently,” he added.

The author further suggested that if the plane had slowed down below flying speed before the crash, it couldn’t have survived either:

“It would crash out of control and hit the jungle nose first at as steep angle and a high vertical speed.”

Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 with 239 passengers and crew on board went missing on March 8, 2014 shortly after take-off from Kuala Lumpur.

Only a few pieces of debris, thought to be parts of the wreckage, have been found in different locations, including the French island of Reunion in the Indian Ocean, as well as in South Africa and Mozambique.