Kremlin: Russian President, Saudi King Discuss Khashoggi Case in Phone Talks

Earlier in the day, Saudi Prosecutor General Saud Mujib said that the suspects in the murder of Khashoggi had committed the crime deliberately, adding that the whole incident was premeditated.

"The leaders exchanged views on the Syrian crisis settlement and the current state of affairs in the Middle East region as a whole," the Kremlin press service said in a statement, adding that the situation around the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi was also on the discussion agenda.

King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud confirmed that Riyadh had invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit Saudi Arabia. According to the statement, the sides thoroughly discussed the issues of further development of multi-sided bilateral cooperation, including in the energy sector.

Earlier this month, the Russian president addressed the case, stating that Moscow needed more information on the investigation into Khashoggi's death to make a decision on the issue.

