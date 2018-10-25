Saudi PIF to Contribute $500Mln to Russia-China Investment Fund - RDIF

"The agreement sets out that PIF will contribute $500 million to RCIF. Thus, RCIF will have a total of $2.5 billion of capital under management (of which RDIF and China Investment Corporation contributed $1 billion each). The agreement creates a trilateral Russian-Chinese-Saudi investment fund," the statement read.

Since its establishment in 2012, Russia-China Investment Fund (RCIF) has invested and approved more than 25 projects. Investments were directed to such sectors as infrastructure, forest industry, consumer sector, financial sector and information technology, and others. Currently, there are more than 20 projects with a total volume of over $ 1 billion in such sectors as technology, retail, agriculture and food production, transport and logistics, e-commerce, financial services, real estate, and healthcare.

“The current agreements with Saudi partners are bringing the RCIF to the global level — at once the three leading sovereign funds join forces for the joint implementation of investment projects. Such a scheme will not only unify the expertise of investors in Europe, Asia and the Middle East, but also allow the fund's portfolio companies to receive support in several key markets at once, ” Kirill Dmitriev the chairman of the RDIF, says.

