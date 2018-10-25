Register
17:55 GMT +325 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Lusaka (Zambia) at dusk

    Zambian Nuclear Reactor's Construction With Russia's Support to Begin in 2019

    CC BY-SA 3.0 / Rik Dekker / Lusaka (Zambia) at dusk
    World
    Get short URL
    0 10

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The construction of a nuclear research reactor in Zambia with Russia's assistance is expected to begin in 2019, Shadreck Luwita, Zambia's ambassador to Russia, told Sputnik following the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Investment Forum in Moscow.

    "To construct a research reactor, there are a lot of processes which are involved, including the international atomic energy approvals as well as a legal framework, which is being considered in this sitting of the Zambian parliament. So once a legislation is put in place by parliament, that will pave way for actual works to commence in 2019 in earnest," Luwita said.

    He added that a great deal of work had already been done, in particular, an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) agreement had been signed and the site for the construction of the reactor had been chosen.

    READ MORE: Copper Prices Rise as Zambia Hikes Mining Taxes to Fill Gaps in 2019 Budget

    The diplomat revealed that the Zambian government had set up a special steering committee which would spearhead the construction of the research reactor.

    Luwita explained that the research reactor, which would be producing isotopes, would enable the country to abandon isotopes imports from India and South Africa and will even permit the exports of Zambian isotopes to neighboring countries.

    "In addition to that, one of the laboratories will be used for the irradiation of crops and this will give us an opportunity for various types of crops which are grown in Zambia to be exported to the Russian market, to the European Union, and indeed to the United States," Luwita said.

    Construction of Tianwan NPP in China. File photo
    © Sputnik /
    China Launches Reactor of Tianwan NPP Built With Russia's Help – Rosatom
    In February 2017, Russia and Zambia signed an intergovernmental agreement on cooperation in a building of a nuclear science and technology center on the Zambian territory. The agreement provides for the center's construction based on a multipurpose nuclear research water-cooled reactor with a capacity of 10MW. The center is expected to include a laboratory complex, multipurpose irradiation center, and a cyclotron-based nuclear medicine center.

    ATOMEXPO Construction Agreement

    The ambassador also noted that the countries would most likely sign an agreement on the construction of a nuclear power plant in the African state during the 11th ATOMEXPO international forum, due to be organized by Russia's Rosatom state corporation next April.

    "[The agreement] is something in the very, very near future. The first thing is to commence the construction of the center for nuclear science and technology… Most likely… these agreements are signed when Rosatom is hosting the [ATOMEXPO] international nuclear forum… We are most likely to see the signing of the agreement for the construction of a nuclear power plant [at the next forum]," Luwita said.

    READ MORE: Russian Built Rooppur NPP is Safe Against Natural Disasters — Nuclear Experts

    According to the ambassador, the implementation of the project to construct a nuclear research reactor and a center for nuclear science on the reactor's base, valued at over $100 million, will pave the way for the document's signing.

    "First of all, you start with the reactor, on whose basis you are able to develop capacity and have the necessary trained manpower, which can be able to implement a nuclear power plant," Luwita stated.

    Luwita added that the construction of the nuclear science and technology center should remain on track.

    "All things being equal, I think everything will be on course. They should be able to meet the time frames, which have been set up," Luwita believed.

    The ATOMEXPO international forum is a major event in the world's nuclear field, which has been held on an annual basis since 2009. The forum provides an occasion for the discussion of the current state of the nuclear field and sets the trends for the nuclear sphere further development. The ATOMEXPO-2019 is expected to be held in April.

    Presidential Visit to Russia

    Luwita also told Sputnik that Zambian leader Edgar Lungu is expected to make an official state visit to Russia at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2019, as soon as all the details of his trip are harmonized.

    "[The visit's organization] is now incumbent upon the technocrats in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation as well as the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Zambia, [they] started working on the modalities to concretize when President Lungu can undertake the state visit to Russia. We are working flat out to ensure that this is realized as quickly as possible. The year is already almost ending so definitely we anticipate that in the course of next year, as early as possible, this state visit should be realized," he stated.

    READ MORE: Russia to Deliver Five Sukhoi Superjet Passenger Planes to Zambia in 2018 — UAC

    The diplomat added that Russia was a great friend of Africa, adding that the countries of the continent were interested in developing relations for the benefit of their economies.

    "There is enormous potential in this country in terms of technology, there are enormous resources, which, once partnered with the African continent in various economic sectors, will transform into the development of the African continent so that Africa is no longer dependent on aid," Luwita indicated.

    In this regard, the ambassador welcomed the signing of the memorandum of understanding between the SADC and Russia that took place within the forum's framework on Tuesday.

    "This has come at an optimal time… It is a panacea to opening up investment opportunities in the SADC countries. As you are aware, it has been the considered view of the heads of state of the African continent on the need of the Russian government, on one hand, and indeed of Russian investors… to transform these excellent political relations into economic benefits, which are going to benefit both the African people as well as the Russian people," Luwita said.

    A general view shows the headquarters of the African Union (AU) building in Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa, January 29, 2017
    © REUTERS / Tiksa Negeri
    African Union Encourages Russia to Participate in CAR’s Future Peace Conference
    In July, Putin invited Lungu to visit Russia during a bilateral meeting that was held on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in South Africa.

    The organization was established in 1980 as the Southern African Development Coordination Conference, and transformed into SADC in 1992. It currently comprises 16 states and aims to promote socio-economic, political and security cooperation in the region.

    Related:

    Copper Prices Rise as Zambia Hikes Mining Taxes to Fill Gaps in 2019 Budget
    Russia to Deliver Five Sukhoi Superjet Passenger Planes to Zambia in 2018 - UAC
    Russia Ready to Share Expertise With Zambia to Build Nuclear Research Center
    Russia Ready to Assist Zambia in Building Nuclear Research Center - Rosatom
    SADC Forum in Moscow on Tuesday to Shed Light on Africa Investment Opportunities
    Tags:
    NPP, nuclear power plant, ATOMEXPO International Forum, Rosatom, Edgar Lungu, Vladimir Putin, Zambia, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Putting the ‘S’ in Sizzle: Models Parade on Catwalk at Brazil Fashion Week
    Putting the 'S' in Sizzle: Models Parade on Catwalk at Brazil Fashion Week
    Bets Over Ballots?
    Bets Over Ballots?
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse