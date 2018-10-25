Gazprom to Start Building TurkStream's 2nd Line in 2019 - Deputy Chairman

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian energy giant Gazprom is planning to start the construction of the overland section of TurkStream's second pipeline in 2019, Gazprom Management Committee Deputy Chairman Alexander Medvedev has stated.

"The construction of the offshore section of the second transit line of the TurkStream gas pipeline is in full swing. Completion of deepwater laying is a matter of several months. Next year, we also plan to begin construction of the land section of the transit line in Turkey. Today, Gazprom is negotiating with the Turkish company Botas. TurkStream is scheduled to be put into operation in December 2019," Medvedev told a corporate magazine.

Earlier, company CEO Alexey Miller stated that Gazprom would complete the construction of the offshore section of the TurkStream gas pipeline in two months.

In September, the company completed the construction of the second leg of the TurkStream gas pipeline in Russia's exclusive economic zone.

Russia's Gazprom Can Build Gas Pipeline to South Korea in Short Term

Russia's energy giant Gazprom can build a gas pipeline from Russia to South Korea via North Korea in a short time if the relevant political decisions are made, Gazprom Management Board Deputy Chairman Alexander Medvedev has said.

"Work in this area is underway, but the specific dates and prospects of the project depend on the adoption of a number of political decisions. If the necessary political and commercial agreements are made, the project can be implemented in a fairly short time," Medvedev said in an interview with the Gazprom magazine.

In September, Gazprom Management Board Deputy Chairman Alexander Medvedev noted that Russian energy giant and its partners were preparing to take on a project to construct a gas pipeline to South Korea via North Korea.