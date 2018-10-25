UK Home Office Taking Action Against Khashoggi Affair Suspects

LONDON (Sputnik) - The UK Home Office is implementing measures targeting all suspects in the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, with the UK visas of the perpetrators of the offense being annulled, if they had any, a spokesperson for UK Prime Minister Theresa May said.

"The Prime Minister also reiterated that all individuals bearing responsibility for the killing of Mr Khashoggi must be properly held to account… She said the Home Secretary is taking action against all suspects in the murder of Mr Khashoggi to prevent them entering the UK. If these individuals have visas, they are being revoked," the spokesperson said, following the conversation between May and King Salman.

According to the spokesperson, May has also stated during her conversation with the Saudi king that the earlier provided explanations for Khashoggi's killing lacked credibility and called on Riyadh to cooperate with Turkey in the ongoing investigation.

On October 24, May called on the Saudi authorities to hold those responsible for the journalist's murder accountable and added that those responsible for the murder would be banned from entering the United Kingdom. On Wednesday evening, the UK prime minister held a phone conversation with Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

Khashoggi was last seen entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2. Following more than two weeks of denials, Saudi Arabia admitted on Friday that the journalist had been killed in a brawl inside the consulate. According to Riyadh, 18 people have been arrested over their involvement in the incident. Turkey is conducting a separate investigation into the journalist's death.