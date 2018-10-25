UK Home Office Taking Action Against Khashoggi Affair Suspects

"The Prime Minister also reiterated that all individuals bearing responsibility for the killing of Mr Khashoggi must be properly held to account… She said the Home Secretary is taking action against all suspects in the murder of Mr Khashoggi to prevent them entering the UK. If these individuals have visas, they are being revoked," the spokesperson said, following the conversation between May and King Salman.
According to the spokesperson, May has also stated during her conversation with the Saudi king that the earlier provided explanations for Khashoggi's killing lacked credibility and called on Riyadh to cooperate with Turkey in the ongoing investigation.
Khashoggi was last seen entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2. Following more than two weeks of denials, Saudi Arabia admitted on Friday that the journalist had been killed in a brawl inside the consulate. According to Riyadh, 18 people have been arrested over their involvement in the incident. Turkey is conducting a separate investigation into the journalist's death.
