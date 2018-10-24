Register
18:02 GMT +324 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Yahoo sign at the company's headquarters in Sunnyvale, Calif. (File)

    Twitter Skeptical as Yahoo Agrees to Pay $50 Million to Data Breach Victims

    © AP Photo / Marcio Jose Sanchez
    World
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Last year, Yahoo's parent company Verizon said that every one of Yahoo's three billion accounts was robbed of personal data by hackers, in digital burglaries that occurred in 2013 and 2014, but came to light only in 2016.

    Yahoo will pay 50 million dollars to victims of the massive data leak which jeopardized the private data of three billion accounts between 2013 and 2014, according to the AP.

    The settlement specifically involves about one billion of those accounts belonging to approximately 200 million people in the US and Israel who will also get two years of free credit-monitoring from Yahoo.

    READ MORE: Beware of Hackers: Why Yahoo's Biggest-Ever Data Breach is 'Not That Unusual'

    Yahoo parent company Verizon is due to pay for one half of the settlement cost, while the other half will be paid by Altaba Inc., which was established after the news on the data breach affected Yahoo's takeover process in 2016.

    "Claims for a portion of the 50 million dollar fund can be submitted by any eligible Yahoo account holder who suffered losses resulting from the security breach. The costs can include such things as identity theft, delayed tax refunds or other problems linked to having had personal information pilfered during the Yahoo break-ins," the AP said in a report.

    Netizens have meanwhile been quick to react to the news with some doubting that those users who were affected by the 2013 security breach will get the compensation money and that "the attorneys will keep a big portion of the sum."

    South Melbourne ambulance
    CC BY 2.0 / Takashi Ota / Ambulance
    Security Concerns Raised as Medical Workers Reportedly Had Illegal Access to Private Data of 200k+ Australians
    In late 2017, former Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer "sincerely" apologized for the large security breaches which happened during her tenure as the company's chief executive. She put the blame for the leaks on Russian intelligence officers and state-sponsored figures.

    In another development that year, the Russian President's spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Moscow had not received official information from the US on the indictment of four Russian nationals over the 2014 data theft from Yahoo. 

    Related:

    Security Breach at US Airport Allows 11 Unchecked Passengers to Board Flights
    No Secret: Breach Exposes Data on 9,400 High-Level US Security Clearance Workers
    Facebook Confirms Almost 50 Mln People Affected by Security Breach
    Tags:
    accounts, security breach, claims, personal information, settlement, Verizon, Yahoo
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    No Pain, No Gain: Highlights of Amateur Bodybuilder’s Competition in Israel
    Pump ... You ... Up: Highlights of Amateur Bodybuilder's Competition in Israel
    Bets Over Ballots?
    Bets Over Ballots?
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse