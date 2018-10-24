Register
16:36 GMT +324 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Central American migrants walk along the highway near the border with Guatemala, as they continue their journey trying to reach the U.S., in Tapachula, Mexico October 21, 2018

    Caravan on US Border Ahead of Midterms: What is Known so Far

    © REUTERS / Ueslei Marcelino
    World
    Get short URL
    110

    The Department of Homeland Security has confirmed that there are an array of criminals in the migrant caravan moving from Honduras to the US southern border. The caravan, which has already swelled to more than 7,500 people, is approaching the US as time ticks down until the nation's November 6 midterm elections.

    In one of the latest developments, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has pledged that the US would turn back the caravan of migrants en route from Central America to the US southern border.

    "The United States also has a message for those who are currently part of this caravan or any caravan which follows: You will not be successful at getting into the United States illegally, no matter what. I repeat, the caravan will not cross our southern border under any circumstances," Pompeo told a US State Department briefing.

    No 'Massive Foreign Aid'

    Earlier, US President Donald Trump vowed to cut off US aid to Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala over their failure to stop migrants from leaving their countries to come illegally to the United States.

    "We will now begin cutting off, or substantially reducing, the massive foreign aid routinely given to them," Trump tweeted without elaborating.
    The three countries reportedly received a combined sum of more than $500 million in funding from the US in fiscal year 2017.

    The migrants from the caravan were cited by The Washington Post and The New York Times as saying that they merely wanted to find work in the US — something that cannot be seen as a legitimate reason for obtaining refugee status.

    Pre-Election March?

    Apart from the governments of Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala, Trump also pointed the finger at the US Democrats, who he claimed "are paying members of the caravan to try and get into the US to harm Republicans in the [upcoming] midterms."

    "A lot of money has been passing to people to come up and try and get to the border by election day, because they think that's a negative for us […] They have lousy policy[…] they wanted that caravan, and there are those that say that caravan didn't just happen. It didn't just happen."Tramp told a rally in Montana.

    He also argued that the Democrats "openly invite" scores of illegal aliens to the US so that they could violate the country's borders and laws.

    Trump was echoed by Republican Matt Gates, who posted a video on Twitter showing unknown people allegedly handing money to people in Honduras for a trip to the US.

    Actor James Woods, one of the few Hollywood celebrities who openly supports Trump and the Republicans, also expressed doubt on his Twitter page that the appearance of this caravan was spontaneous, linking it to the forthcoming midterm elections.

    'Blessing in Disguise'

    Meanwhile, Juan Jose Gutierrez, executive director of the Full Rights for Immigrants Coalition, has told Sputnik that he has no doubt that news of the caravan is "a blessing in disguise" for the US Republican Party.

    "I believe that this immigrant caravan has been transformed into one giant political commercial for congressional Republicans trying to get reelected and retain control of Congress," he said.

    He claimed that the caravan aims to do "the job of rallying the Republican base, rebranding undocumented immigrants as criminals, and it's making the argument to build the US-Mexico border wall for Donald Trump."

    "And, of course, it allows Donald Trump and the Republicans to directly attack the Democrats and blame them for the state of chaos of our immigration policy […] no doubt about it, this is great news for the Republicans," Gutierrez concluded.

    Progressive Healthcare Activist Dr. Bill Honigman, in turn, suggested that the migrant caravan will most likely be "in the backs of people's minds" when they cast ballots in midterm elections on November 6.

    'Slow-Motion Invasion' 

    In an interview with Sputnik, Michael R. Shannon, a political commentator and Newsmax and Cagle Syndicate columnist, author of the book "A Conservative Christian's Guidebook for Living in Secular Times," claimed that the US "is being invaded" by the caravan of migrants.

    "If they wanted to apply for asylum, all the countries they are from have councilors there and they could apply for asylum in their own nations. This is simply a slow-motion invasion," Shannon said.

    Honduran migrants board trucks sending them back to Honduras, after they crossed the border into Guatemala illegally in their bid to reach the U.S., in Agua Caliente, Guatemala October 17, 2018.
    © REUTERS/ Jorge Cabrera
    US Evaluating All Options on Migrant Caravan - Trump Administration Official
    When asked whether the caravan issue will help Republicans strengthen their position in the Senate ahead of the midterm elections, he suggested that "it will help Republicans in any area where voters are concerned about national sovereignty, our borders and keeping criminals out of the country."

    Rodolfo Pastor, a spokesman for the Opposition Alliance of Honduras, suggested that it was a political crisis in Central America that prompted the migrant caravan to make its way towards the US.

    "The Hondurans are ones of the most hurt people in Central America. It's not surprising that they resort to migration to try to survive and seek the opportunities denied by their country of origin," Pastor noted.

    Related:

    Trump Warns Central American Countries He Will End Aid Over Immigrant ‘Caravan’
    US Policies Are ‘Major' Factor Behind Central American Migrant Caravan
    Migrant Caravan Tears Down Guatemala Border Gate, Rushes Into Mexico – Reports
    Migrant Caravan Moving Toward US Border Swells to 5000
    Tags:
    midterm elections, caravan, borders, aid, migrants, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    No Pain, No Gain: Highlights of Amateur Bodybuilder’s Competition in Israel
    Pump ... You ... Up: Highlights of Amateur Bodybuilder's Competition in Israel
    Bets Over Ballots?
    Bets Over Ballots?
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse