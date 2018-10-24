Register
13:38 GMT +324 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    NATO Summit in Brussels, 2018.

    Stoltenberg Says NATO Doesn't Want New Arms Race While Siding With Trump on INF

    © Sputnik / Алексей Витвицкий
    World
    Get short URL
    205

    Moscow has warned that a US withdrawal from the landmark agreement on ground-based intermediate-range nuclear weapons would prompt Russia to do what's necessary to preserve strategic stability; Washington's European allies have voiced concerns about the impact a US withdrawal from the INF Treaty would have on European security.

    The Western alliance does not seek a new arms race, but Russia must respond to concerns regarding its observance of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF), NATO Secretary Jens Stoltenberg has said.

    "We don't want a new Cold War, we don't want a new arms race. Therefore, we strongly believe that it is important to address concerns we have expressed for a long time regarding the new missile[s]. And Russia has to come into compliance with the INF Treaty in a transparent and verifiable way," he said, speaking at a news conference on Wednesday.

    "All allies agree that the United States is in full compliance…the problem, the threat, the challenge is Russian behavior," he added, while indicating that he didn't foresee the alliance's European members deploying more nuclear weapons on European soil.

    U.S., German, Spanish and Polish troops of the NATO enhanced Forward Presence battle goups with their tanks get ready for the Iron Tomahawk exercise in Adazi, Latvia October 23, 2018
    © REUTERS / Ints Kalnins
    Scale of NATO Practice Offensives Near Russia Growing – Defense Minister Shoigu
    Stoltenberg noted that the Western allies would be holding further consultations on the INF Treaty this week.

    He also said that NATO was pleased that Russia and the US are talking about ways to preserve the New START Treaty on strategic nuclear disarmament after 2021, and said he remained hopeful "that they will find a way to do so, because arms control is a way to avoid a new arms race."

    The secretary also said that talks on convening another meeting of the NATO-Russia Council were underway, with an exact date yet to be set.

    President Donald Trump announced Saturday that Washington was considering withdrawing from the INF Treaty, citing alleged Russian violations on the development of ground-based intermediate-range missiles. Moscow has rejected the claims, and pointed to possible US violations of the treaty with its missile defense installations in Romania and Poland. The UK voiced its approval for Washington's shifting position. However, many of its other European allies have voiced concerns, given that the 1987 treaty is largely aimed at preserving European security.

    US-Panzer in Bremerhaven
    © REUTERS / Fabian Bimmer
    US Decision to Withdraw From INF is Dangerous, Declares Intention to Get Involved in Arms Race - Kremlin
    The INF Treaty was signed in 1987 by the Soviet Union and the United States, and obliged the superpowers to destroy their stocks of ground-based short and intermediate-range ballistic and cruise missiles with ranges between 500 and 5,500 km, respectively. The treaty led to the elimination of nearly 2,700 ballistic and cruise missiles by mid-1991.

    Starting Thursday, NATO will be holding Trident Juncture-2018, its largest drills in recent history, in and around Norway. Over 50,000 troops, 10,000 military vehicles, 140 combat aircraft, and 70 ships, including a US carrier group, will be involved in the drills, which will simulate a response to an attack 'from the north'. On Wednesday, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu warned that NATO's military activity near Russia's borders has "reached a level which is without precedent since the days of the Cold War." The alliance, according to the defense minister, has actively used the myth of a "Russian threat" to build up its presence.

    Related:

    Scale of NATO Practice Offensives Near Russia Growing – Defense Minister Shoigu
    Four US Soldiers Injured in Vehicle Pile-up in Norway Ahead of NATO Exercise
    ‘A New Cold War Is Possible': 50,000-Troop NATO Exercises a Warning to Russia
    Courting Disaster: Why Are the Dutch Boosting NATO Cooperation in the Arctic?
    Facebook's NATO-Led Crackdown on Alternative Media 'Only Just Starting'
    Afghan Security Forces Member Reportedly Kills NATO Soldier in Herat Province
    Tags:
    Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF), arms race, NATO, Jens Stoltenberg, Europe, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    No Pain, No Gain: Highlights of Amateur Bodybuilder’s Competition in Israel
    Pump ... You ... Up: Highlights of Amateur Bodybuilder's Competition in Israel
    Bets Over Ballots?
    Bets Over Ballots?
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse