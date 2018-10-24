Register
11:55 GMT +324 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Saudi Arabia Flag

    Saudis Calling Iran's Guards Terrorists to Distract from Reporter's Death - IRGC

    CC BY-SA 2.0 / yasser zareaa / National day of Saudi Arabia
    World
    Get short URL
    0 30

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Saudi Arabia's move to blacklist the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organization is a bid to deflect the attention of the international community away from the Khashoggi affair, Esmaeil Kosari, the deputy head of the IRGC's Sarallah Headquarters, said on Wednesday.

    "Saudi Arabia is stuck in a quagmire from which it cannot get out easily, so they are looking for a escape forward by taking such actions… The Saudis are seeking to deflect public attention in the region and the world from the Jamal Khashoggi’s case, the Saudi dissident journalist who was murdered in their general consulate in Istanbul," Kosari said, as quoted by the Mehr News Agency.

    READ MORE: Khashoggi's Possible Belongings Found in Car of Saudi Consulate — Reports

    The building of the European Parliament in Strasbourg
    © Sputnik / Alexey Vitvitsky
    European Parliament Discusses Journalist Jamal Khashoggi Murder
    On Tuesday, Saudi Press Agency, the kingdom's official news outlet, reported that Bahrain had joined Saudi Arabia in adding the IRGC to their official list of terrorist organizations over the corps' support for Tehran's alleged subversive activities. Qasem Soleimani, the commander of the Quds Force, an IRGC special forces unit, was among the names that appeared on the list.

    Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, known for his criticism of the kingdom's policies, had been working as a columnist for The Washington Post prior to his killing. The journalist was last seen entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2.

    Following more than two weeks of denials, Saudi Arabia admitted on Friday via state television that the journalist had been killed in a fight inside the consulate. Riyadh has arrested 18 people for their involvement in the incident, while at least five Saudi officials, including Saudi Deputy Intelligence Chief Ahmed Asiri, were dismissed in response to the Khashoggi affair.

    Related:

    Saudi King, Crown Prince Meet Khashoggi Family - Reports
    Canada Considers Halting Arms Sales to Saudis Over Khashoggi Case - Reports
    Turkish President Claims Saudi Journalist Khashoggi's Body 'Nowhere to Be Found'
    Tags:
    Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Jamal Khashoggi, Iran, Saudi Arabia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    No Pain, No Gain: Highlights of Amateur Bodybuilder’s Competition in Israel
    Pump ... You ... Up: Highlights of Amateur Bodybuilder's Competition in Israel
    Bets Over Ballots?
    Bets Over Ballots?
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse