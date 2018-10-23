Register
15:22 GMT +323 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Iskander shorter-range missile systems at the military parade devoted to the 72nd anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War, on the Red Square in Moscow.

    INF Treaty Break-Up: 'Hypothetical' Thoughts on New Deal 'Dangerous' - Kremlin

    © Sputnik / Alexandr Vilf
    World
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian side would not prefer signing a new Intermediate Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty at the moment and believes that breaking up the treaty with only hypothetical thoughts on a new one would be dangerous, the Kremlin spokesman said Tuesday.

    "No, I would not say [that we would prefer a new deal]," the spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters when asked if the Russian side would prefer a new improved treaty to an existing one.

    READ MORE: US INF Treaty Withdrawal Part of Ramping up Pressure on China, Russia — Scholar

    The Kremlin spokesman stressed that the most important thing was to see whether such a new treaty was doable also noting that "giving up on the document like that and then talking about some hypothetical intangible possibility of concluding a new" deal was "a rather dangerous stance." 

    On Putin's Meeting With Bolton

    The Kremlin spokesman also commented on the forthcoming meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin and US National Security Adviser John Bolton who will discuss the bilateral ties, regional conflicts, Syria and strategic security; later in the day, the Russian president will receive Bolton, who is on a visit in Moscow.

    "Our bilateral relations, regional conflicts, the Syrian settlement and the issues of… strategic security. Most importantly, Bolton and his Russian colleagues will brief the president on the talks that took place yesterday and earlier today," Peskov told reporters when asked what Putin would discuss with Bolton.

    READ MORE: Ex-Pentagon Analyst: US Exit From INF Treaty Could Boost US Nuke Arms Industry

    Earlier this week, the US official has already met separately with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev.

    On Khashoggi's Killing

    Commenting on the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday that it was necessary to possess official and confirmed information to give reaction.

    "In order to react to the incident with the journalist, it is necessary to have confirmed information. We have heard official statements from Riyadh that stress the non-involvement of the royal family to what had happened. As for all the rest, it is the issue of the investigation that has to be guided only by official and verified information," Peskov said.

    In this file photo taken on December 15, 2014, general manager of Alarab TV, Jamal Khashoggi, looks on during a press conference in the Bahraini capital Manama.
    © AFP 2018 / MOHAMMED AL-SHAIKH
    Khashoggi's Body Found in Well in Saudi Consul General's Residence – Turkish Official
    Jamal Khashoggi, a Saudi national, was a well-known critic of his country's government and fled Saudi Arabia in 2017. Khashoggi, The Washington Post newspaper columnist was last seen on October 2 entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, where he went to receive documents he needed to remarry.

    Following more than two weeks of denials, Saudi Arabia admitted on Friday via state television that the journalist had been killed in a fight inside the consulate. Saudi authorities have detained 18 individuals in connection with the case, and dismissed six senior officials over the incident, including intelligence chief Ahmad Assiri and Saud al-Qahtani, a senior aid to the crown prince.

    Related:

    US INF Treaty Withdrawal Part of Ramping up Pressure on China, Russia - Scholar
    Austria Believes US Intention to Pull Out of INF Treaty May Provoke Arms Race
    Patrushev Meets With Bolton, Discuss INF Treaty Amid US Plans to Exit It
    Tags:
    nuclear arms, INF treaty, Kremlin, John Bolton, Vladimir Putin, Dmitry Peskov, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Arachnid Paradise: Greek Lake Gets Govered in Gigantic Spider Webs
    Arachnid Paradise: Greek Lake Gets Govered in Gigantic Spider Webs
    Anti-War Women to Washington
    Anti-War Women to Washington
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse