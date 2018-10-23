Erdogan Gives Details on Probe Into Jamal Khashoggi's Death

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is addressing Parliament in Ankara on Tuesday, October 23. He is expected to give insight into the ongoing investigation into journalist Jamal Khashoggi's death.

Jamal Khashoggi, a Saudi national, was a well-known critic of his country's regime, and fled Saudi Arabia in 2017. Khashoggi, The Washington Post newspaper columnist was last seen on October 2 entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, where he went to receive documents he needed to remarry.

Following more than two weeks of denials, Saudi Arabia admitted on Friday via state television that the journalist had been killed in a fight inside the consulate. Saudi authorities have detained 18 individuals in connection with the case, and dismissed six senior officials over the incident, including intelligence chief Ahmad Assiri and Saud al-Qahtani, a senior aid to the crown prince.