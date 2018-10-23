Register
23 October 2018
    Nearly Half of Americans and Europeans Doubt Mainstream Media's Take on Russia

    Fake News - Person Reading Fake News Article
    Respondents in both the United States and Europe turned out to be generally reluctant to trust their mainstream media to provide unbiased coverage of events related to Russia, with the number of respondents adhering to this point of view ranging from 43 to 53 percent depending on the country.

    An opinion poll was conducted recently by the French Institute of Public Opinion (IFOP), in which respondents in the United States and Europe were asked the following question: "Do media in your country report objectively about Russia?"

    About half of respondents in France (53 percent) and Germany (50 percent), as well as 47 percent of respondents in the UK and 43 percent of respondents in the United States, said that they don't believe that their media provides objective information about Russia.

    Nearly Half of Americans and Europeans Doubt Mainstream Media's Take on Russia
    © Sputnik /
    Nearly Half of Americans and Europeans Doubt Mainstream Media's Take on Russia

    At the same time, only 25 percent of French and 33 percent of British respondents said that they trust their media to provide unbiased information about Russia, with 39 percent of those polled in the US and Germany agreeing with this assessment.  

    READ MORE: Most Europeans Want Better Relations With Russia, Not Sanctions War – Poll

    CNN building
    © AP Photo / Ric Feld,File
    Unfair and Unbalanced: Nearly 60 Percent of Americans Think Mainstream Media Coverage Biased - Poll
    The opinion poll was held as US politicians and intelligence officials continue to accuse Russia of attempting to meddle in the election processes in the United States — accusations which Moscow has vehemently denied.

    At the same time, London blames Russia for the alleged poisoning of several people in the British city of Salisbury earlier this year, despite the fact that the Russian authorities have strongly rejected these claims.

    The survey was conducted among 4,033 respondents aged 18 and above from the US, the UK, France and Germany, in August 2018.

    Topic:
    Sputnik. Polls (12)

