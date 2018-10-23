SADC Forum in Moscow on Tuesday to Shed Light on Africa Investment Opportunities

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The South African Development Community (SADC) forum, which will take place in Moscow’s Four Season hotel on Tuesday, will seek to inform Russian business circles about investment opportunities and the business climate in the SADC region.

The forum will be split into a number of panel sessions that will cover key sectors with investment potential for Russian businesses in Africa, such as energy and infrastructure development, health, finance and logistics and the minerals sector.

READ MORE: Putin: Russia's Energy Sector Opens New Opportunities for Serious Investment

High-level members of the SADC will take part in a number of the discussions during the day. Dr. Stergomena Lawrence Tax, the executive secretary of the SADC will take part in the opening discussion of the forum, alongside Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Russian Minister of Economic Development Maxim Oreshkin.

© REUTERS / South African Finance Minister Dishes the Dirt at State Capture Inquiry

Other members of the SADC, such as Seaparo Charles Sekoati, a member of the South African parliament and a deputy in the governance body of the SADC, will take part in panel sessions later in the day. The forum will be concluded by a speech from the South African Ambassador to Russia, Nomasonto Maria Sibanda-Thusi, who is also the outgoing chair of the group of SADC embassies in Russia.

Apart from government officials, there will also be representatives of business authorities present at the discussion, such as the president of the Africa Export-Import Bank, Dr. Benedict Oramah.

The organizers of the forum are the group of SADC embassies in Russia and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Russian Federation.