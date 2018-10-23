SADC Forum in Moscow on Tuesday to Shed Light on Africa Investment Opportunities

The forum will be split into a number of panel sessions that will cover key sectors with investment potential for Russian businesses in Africa, such as energy and infrastructure development, health, finance and logistics and the minerals sector.
High-level members of the SADC will take part in a number of the discussions during the day. Dr. Stergomena Lawrence Tax, the executive secretary of the SADC will take part in the opening discussion of the forum, alongside Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Russian Minister of Economic Development Maxim Oreshkin.
Apart from government officials, there will also be representatives of business authorities present at the discussion, such as the president of the Africa Export-Import Bank, Dr. Benedict Oramah.
The organizers of the forum are the group of SADC embassies in Russia and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Russian Federation.
