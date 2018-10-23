Twitter Suspends Another 18 Accounts Related to Alex Jones - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Twitter social platform banned another 18 accounts related to the conspiracy theory website InfoWars and its founder Alex Jones, local media reported on Tuesday, citing a Twitter spokesperson.

According to the CNN broadcaster, the decision was taken after the information related to InfoWars was posted on a number of microblogs, despite the permanent ban placed on Jones and his media outlet by Twitter in September.

READ MORE: Twitter Data Release Aimed to Discredit Trump Ahead of Midterms — Commentator

© AP Photo / Matt Rourke, File Amid Mainstream Hysteria, Twitter Troll Trove Shows Little Evidence of Meddling

The Twitter spokesperson indicated that the 18 accounts were suspended following "numerous violations and warnings."

In August, Twitter put Jones' account in a read-only mode over the latter's violation of the social media platform's policy on abuse and then decided to permanently ban the conspiracy theorist and his outlet from the social platform in September. In addition, content released by Jones as well as his accounts were removed by such tech giants as Apple, Google and YouTube. Jones viewed the step as censorship and alleged being persecuted by social networks.

Jones has become known for his largely discredited conspiracy theories, including those about the events of 9/11 and the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting.