Register
22:20 GMT +322 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is seen on the balcony of the Ecuadorian Embassy in London, Britain, May 19, 2017

    US Lawmakers Ask Ecuador President to Turn Over 'Global Security Threat' Assange

    © REUTERS / Peter Nicholls
    World
    Get short URL
    0 13

    Last week, Julian Assange's attorney made preparations to file a lawsuit against the Ecuadorian government in whose London Embassy he has sought refuge over the last six years.

    US House of Representatives lawmakers Eliot Engel (Democrat, New York) and Ileana Ros-Lehtinen (Republican, Florida) of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs have written a letter to Ecuadorian President Lenin Moreno urging his government to turn over the co-founder of WikiLeaks.

    Talking about the "significant progress" made by Moreno's administration and hinting at the prospects of the resumption of US development aid, the little reported on letter spoke of the need to "first resolve a significant challenge" created by the president's predecessor, Rafael Correa.

    Expressing "concern" over Assange's continued presence in the Ecuadorian embassy in London and his receipt of Ecuadorian citizenship last year, the letter charged Assange with repeatedly "compromis[ing] the national security of the United States."

    Assange, the letter claims, harmed US security interests "by publicly releasing classified government documents, along with confidential materials from individuals connected to our country's 2016 presidential election." Furthermore, accusing him of using "his standing in the international media to meddle in the affairs of foreign governments," the letter suggested that it was "clear that Mr. Assange remains a dangerous criminal and a threat to global security, and he should be brought to justice."

    Saying they remained "hopeful" about improving US-Ecuador relations, the lawmakers said that it would be "very difficult for the United States to advance our bilateral relationship until Mr. Assange is handed over to the proper authorities."

    Wikileaks founder Julian Assange speaks from the balcony of the Ecuadorean Embassy in London (File)
    © AP Photo / Kirsty Wigglesworth
    Assange Sues Ecuador: 'This is a Very High-Risk Strategy' – NGO Head
    The lawmakers joined a series of other US officials who have demanded that Assange's asylum be revoked in recent years.

    Last week, the whistleblower's lawyer said he would be filing a case against Ecuador's government for violating Assange's "fundamental rights and freedoms" by cutting off his communications to the outside world. During a press conference, Assange attorney Baltasar Garzon also said that there were presently no plans to take Assange to Russia amid rumors that the Ecuadorian Embassy may expel him.

    Julian Assange has been trapped in the Ecuadorian Embassy in London since 2012, fearing arrest by UK authorities for a violation of bail and deportation to the US. The Embassy cut Assange's internet access in early 2018, but partially restored it last week.

    In August, President Moreno raised the issue of terminating Assange's asylum at the embassy, saying that Ecuador would be "happy" to let Assange go, but only if UK authorities would guarantee his safety.

    Related:

    Julian Assange and the Tale of Tobermory
    Assange Sues Ecuador: 'This is a Very High-Risk Strategy' – NGO Head
    Washington Post Saudi Link; Assange Has Partial Wi-Fi; Harvard Lawsuit
    Assange to Sue Ecuador Over Violating His Rights, 'Gagging' Him
    Assange's Limited Wi-Fi Access Shouldn't be Mistaken as a Victory - Associate
    Ecuador Embassy Sets Rules for WikiLeaks’ Assange Asylum - Reports
    Tags:
    Lenin Moreno, Ileana Ros-Lehtinen, Eliot Engel, Julian Assange, Ecuador, United States, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Arachnid Paradise: Greek Lake Gets Govered in Gigantic Spider Webs
    Arachnid Paradise: Greek Lake Gets Govered in Gigantic Spider Webs
    Anti-War Women to Washington
    Anti-War Women to Washington
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse