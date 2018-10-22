Register
    UrgentWhite House senior adviser Jared Kushner listens during the American Leadership in Emerging Technology event with President Donald Trump in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, June 22, 2017, in Washington

    Kushner: US Urged Saudi Crown Prince to Be Transparent Over Khashoggi Case

    Earlier, sources speaking to US media said that President Trump was "annoyed" for being "blindsided" by his son-in-law's "misjudgement" of the Khashoggi case, and had sidelined Kushner on Saudi Arabia policy due to his close relationship and private correspondence with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

    Senior Trump advisor Jared Kushner has said that the White House is still in the fact-finding phase regarding Riyadh's account of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi's death, adding that the president and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo would decide on a course of action after the facts emerge.

    "Right now as an administration, we're more in the fact-finding phase, and we're obviously getting as many facts as we can from the different places, and then we'll determine which facts are credible. After that the president and the secretary of state will determine what we need to be credible and what actions we think we should take," Kushner said, speaking to CNN on Monday.

    Riyadh remains a critical US partner and ally, with President Trump remaining focused on US interests, Kushner added.

    "We have to be able to work with our allies, and Saudi Arabia has been I think a very strong ally in terms of pushing back against Iran's aggression, which is funding a lot of terror in the region, whether it's the Houthis in Yemen, or its Hezbollah or Hamas. We have a lot of terrorism in the region. The Middle East is a rough place; it's been a rough place for a very long time, and we have to be able to pursue our strategic objectives. But we also have to deal with obviously what seems to be a terrible situation."

    Asked whether he would trust Riyadh to "investigate themselves," Kushner said the US is continuing to collect the facts, and once those facts come in, "we'll work with our national security team to help us determine what we want to believe and what we think is credible and what we think is not credible."

    He added that he has told Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to be transparent and to take the situation surrounding Khashoggi's death "very seriously."

    DETAILS TO FOLLOW

