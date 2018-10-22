Bolton Speaks With Lavrov Amid US Plans to Withdraw From INF Treaty (VIDEO)

The US National Security Advisor's visit to Moscow comes following US President Donald Trump's announcement, made on Saturday, that Washington would withdraw from the INF Treaty, accusing Russia of allegedly violating its terms.

The top security aide to US President Donald Trump, John Bolton, and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov are meeting in Moscow on Monday.

As revealed earlier by President Vladimir Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov, Moscow would want answers from Bolton about the US planned pullout from a nuclear treaty with Russia — the landmark treaty that was co-signed by Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev and US President Ronald Reagan to avert the arms race. It banned production and deployment of ground-based medium-range nuclear missiles and warheads.

