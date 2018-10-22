Putin Signs Decree Imposing Sanctions on Ukraine Amid Kiev's Hostile Actions

According to the decree, published on the Kremlin website, the Russian government is tasked with "designating a list of individuals and entities against whom the special economic measures will be imposed" as well as outline the specific details of the restrictions.
The decree envisions that the measures can be canceled if Ukraine revokes its sanctions against Russian nationals and companies.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, in his turn, said Moscow regarded Kiev's decision to expand the sanctions as another manifestation of an unfriendly and short-sighted policy against Russia.
