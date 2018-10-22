Register
    US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (2nd from R), US Vice President Mike Pence (3rd from R) listen to French President Emmanuel Macron (center L) talks with US President Donald Trump during a bilateral meeting in New York on September 24, 2018, a day before the start of the General Debate of the 73rd session of the General Assembly

    Macron Stresses Importance of INF Treaty for EU Security in Call With Trump

    © AFP 2018 / ludovic MARIN
    Earlier, reacting to Trump's statement, Russia called US accusations that it violated the INF Treaty unsubstantiated and warned Washington against unilaterally withdrawing from agreements.

    French President Emmanuel Macron stressed the important role the treaty plays in safeguarding European security and stability during his telephone conversation with US President Donald Trump on Monday, the French president's office announced.

    "The President of the Republic underlined the importance of this treaty, especially with regards to European security and our strategic stability," the statement said.

    Treaty on the Brink of Collapse

    Britain's Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson
    © AP Photo / Petros Karadjias
    UK Ready to Back US Plans to Exit INF Treaty to Send 'Clear Message' to Russia
    The conversation between the presidents took place shortly after Trump had announced his plans to withdraw from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF) with Russia. The US president explained that he wanted to abandon the INF Treaty due to alleged Russian violations of the agreement.

    READ MORE: Russian Envoy to US Suggests Putin-Trump Summit May Herald New INF Treaty

    Reacting to this announcement, Moscow, in its turn, has warned Washington against unilaterally withdrawing from agreements and stressed that accusations that Russia had violated the deal were unsubstantiated.

    The future of the deal may be discussed by the two signatories, as US National Security Adviser John Bolton has arrived in Moscow, President Putin's Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov noted on Sunday. According to Peskov, Russia expects the US official to further explain Washington's stance on the issue.

    READ MORE: Kremlin: Russia Expects US Explanation on INF Treaty as Bolton Arrives in Moscow

    The INF Treaty was signed in 1987 by former President of the Soviet Union Mikhail Gorbachev and then-US President Ronald Reagan, who agreed to destroy all cruise or ground-launched ballistic missiles with ranges between 500 and 5,500 kilometers (310 and 3,400 miles).

    security, INF treaty, European Union, Emmanuel Macron, Donald Trump
