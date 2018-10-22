US Withdrawal From INF Treaty Will Have Multilateral Negative Impact - Beijing

On October 20, US President Donald Trump announced the country’s withdrawal from the INF treaty over alleged Russian violations of the agreement.

It is wrong for the United States to unilaterally pull out of a landmark Cold War-ear treaty that eliminated nuclear missiles from Europe, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said at a news briefing.

In May, US President Donald Trump issued a memorandum ordering State Secretary Mike Pompeo to propose sanctions on Russia in response to alleged violations of the INF Treaty.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, commenting on the matter, said that Russia had never violated the INF Treaty, and that it adheres to its obligations and intends to continue doing so.

Russia and the US have repeatedly accused each other of violating the treaty. The administration of former US president Barack Obama, however, decided not to abandon the agreement.

The 1987 INF Treaty prohibits the development, deployment and testing of ground-launched ballistic or cruise missiles with ranges between 300 and 3,400 miles.