Trump: Correspondence With Kim Like Love Letters

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump has referred to his correspondence with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as "love letters," in an interview with local media.

"I’ll show you the letters… They are like love letters," Trump told the Washington Post newspaper after bringing up North Korea in an interview on Sunday.

READ MORE: Mongolia Ready to Host Potential Second Trump-Kim Summit — Foreign Minister

He reportedly said the messages from Kim were an evidence of their productive relationship after saying they "fell in love," at a rally earlier this month.

© AP Photo / White House Pompeo-Kim Meeting Signals Diplomatic Reset Between Nations - Scholar

Last year, ties between the United States and North Korea hit a new low when the two leaders threatened each other with annihilation before the first-ever summit between them was agreed on in June after months of diplomatic flurry. During their historic summit in Singapore, Trump and Kim agreed that Pyongyang would give up its nuclear aspirations in exchange for sanctions relief and suspension of US-South Korean joint war games.

Nevertheless, the settlement progress has weakened over the past months. Earlier in October, Trump said discussions were underway to prepare for his second meeting with Kim, but no concrete date was announced.