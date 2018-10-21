Nikki Haley Urges Punishment for Foreign Diplomats 'Outrageous Behavior' at UN

While Haley seeks reprisal against the Cuban and Bolivian diplomats for their conduct at the event, Cuba wants the UN to explain how, as described by Havana, such "a political comedy staged on false arguments", was allowed to take place.

US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley wrote a letter to the UN Secretary General demanding that the Bolivian and Cuban delegations be held accountable for the fracas they caused during a US event aimed at raising awareness about the alleged plight of political prisoners in Cuba, Fox News reports.

According to the media outlet, the diplomats from Bolivia and Cuba were "banging on tables and screaming slogans", apparently trying to drown out the voices of speakers and to derail the gathering.

"Due to the outrageous behavior of the Cuban and Bolivian UN delegations, this diplomatic event became a mob scene, and resulted in significant damage to UN property. I respectfully call on you to condemn this extremely unprofessional conduct and require the Cuban and Bolivian delegations to pay for the property damage they caused," Haley stated.

She also criticized the UN, which is intent on paying for the damage to desks and earphones allegedly caused during this altercation, insisting that the Cuban and Bolivian delegations should bear this responsibility alone.

At the same time, the Cuban mission to the UN has also demanded to investigate how the even was allowed to be held in the first place, describing it as "a political comedy staged on false arguments and with supporting actors of a dark history at the service of a foreign power."

"It is part of the actions aimed at subverting the legitimately established constitutional order and of the interventionist agenda that has gained renewed momentum under the current administration, whose fascist, racist and xenophobic ideas are a matter of grave concern in the international community," the statement issued by Cuban diplomats said.