Register
14:28 GMT +321 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A US soldier takes part in war games in Germany. File photo

    Pompeo: We Must Make it 'Painfully Clear' Iran Can't Match US Military Might

    © AP Photo / Matthias Schrader
    World
    Get short URL
    0 01

    Already-strained relations between Washington and Tehran deteriorated even further in May 2018, when President Donald Trump announced the US's withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal and pledged to reinstate sanctions against the Islamic Republic.

    In an op-ed for Foreign Affairs magazine, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo specifically focused on President Trump initiating "a multi-pronged pressure campaign" against Iran, which he said consists of economic pressure and deterrence.

    In this vein, Pompeo made it plain that although Washington is not interested in unleashing an armed conflict with Tehran, it will continue to flex its military muscles.

    READ MORE: US Will Walk Out of Nuke Treaty Again if Iran Agrees to New Deal — Scholar

    "We do not seek war. But we must make painfully clear that escalation is a losing proposition for Iran; the Islamic Republic cannot match the United States' military prowess, and we are not afraid to let Iran's leaders know it," Pompeo pointed out.

    He cited Trump as saying that the full-fledged pressure on Iran will continue to grow if Tehran "does not live up to the standards the United States and its partners and allies—and the Iranian people themselves—want to see."

    "The United States will continue its pressure campaign until Iran demonstrates tangible and sustained shifts in its policies. If Iran makes those shifts, the possibility of a new comprehensive agreement will greatly increase," Pompeo said, in reference to the Iran nuclear deal, also known as the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which was abandoned by the US in May 2018.

    READ MORE: 'I Doubt US Sanctions Will Isolate Iran' — Prof of National Security Affairs

    He added that he does not exclude "a deal with the [Iranian President's] regime" but warned that if the accord is not clinched, Tehran "will face increasing costs for all its reckless and violent activity around the world."

    Pompeo also noted that Trump wants "US allies and partners on board" when it comes to maintaining the pressure campaign against Iran, which he said has already been welcomed by French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

    "This widespread agreement about the Iranian threat leaves no room for countries to remain ambivalent about whether to join the global effort to change Iran's behavior, an effort that is big and getting bigger," Pompeo said.

    READ MORE: Iran's Financial Activities Won't Be Heavily Affected by New US Sanctions — CBI

    His remarks came after Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif described the US's anti-Iranian sanctions as "utter disregard for rule of law and human rights of an entire people."

    Earlier, he said that Tehran believes "the world has come to the conclusion that the United States needs to quit its addiction to sanctions."

    A staff member removes the Iranian flag from the stage after a group picture with foreign ministers and representatives of Unites States, Iran etc.
    © AP Photo / Carlos Barria
    Iran to Keep Opposing Unlawful US Sanctions Destabilizing State - FM
    "The US president and his predecessors have sanctioned us for some 40 years, but with God's grace and the Iranian people's efforts, we have made progress, achieved dignity day by day and endured difficulties," he emphasized.

    Separately, Zarif stressed that Tehran had decided to demonstrate its responsibility by remaining in the Iran nuclear deal despite the US withdrawal from the agreement.

    On May 8, President Trump said the US was leaving the JCPOA and promised to impose the "highest level" of sanctions on Iran's energy, petrochemical and financial sectors.

    Related:

    Iran's Financial Activities Won't Be Heavily Affected by New US Sanctions - CBI
    US ‘Pleased’ Some States Moving to Stop Buying Iran's Oil - State Department
    Iran Devises Plan to Keep Oil Trade as 2nd Wave of US Sanctions Nears - Reports
    Kerry Reveals Egyptian, Saudi Ex-Leaders Pushed US to Attack Iran
    Tags:
    partners, escalation, allies, war, policy, deterrence, pressure, campaign, Mike Pompeo, Iran, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: October 13 - 19
    This Week in Pictures: October 13 - 19
    Anti-War Women to Washington
    Anti-War Women to Washington
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok