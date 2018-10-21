Register
09:57 GMT +321 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud (R) presents U.S. President Donald Trump (C) with the Collar of Abdulaziz Al Saud Medal at the Royal Court in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia May 20, 2017. Picture taken May 20, 2017

    Trump Reportedly Suspects 'Lies' in Saudi Version of Khashoggi's Death

    © REUTERS / Jonathan Ernst
    World
    Get short URL
    102

    Speaking late Saturday after a campaign rally in Nevada, Trump said he was not satisfied with Saudi Arabia's response to the journalist's death, but warned against scrapping a multibillion-dollar deal with Riyadh.

    US President Donald Trump believes that "obviously there's been deception, and there's been lies" concerning Saudi authorities' explanation of the death of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, according to The Washington Post.

    The newspaper also cited several sources as saying that his son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner's close relationship with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman "has become a liability and left the White House with no good options."

    READ MORE: US Democrat Claims Kushner Might Have Delivered Hit List to Saudi Crown Prince

    One of the sources said that Trump is "annoyed by a sense that he was blindsided and by what he sees as Kushner’s misjudgment" and that many in the US administration hailed the fact that Kushner had recently been sidelined due to the Khashoggi case.

    Another source voiced concern that the close relationship between Kushner and the Saudi Crown Prince "was not enough to provide guardrails against the killing and now leaves the administration vulnerable to criticism that the United States is beholden to the Saudis."

    According to the sources, although Trump is "particularly sensitive about the unpleasant optics of the situation," it is still unclear whether or not he will take any steps on the matter.

    READ MORE: Germany Rethinks Weapons Sales to Saudi Arabia Over Jamal Khashoggi's Death

    Touching upon Riyadh's statement on Khashoggi's death, Trump said earlier that "I'm not satisfied until we find the answer," and that anti-Saudi sanctions could be an option.

    At the same time, he made it clear that halting an arms deal with Riyadh would "hurt us more than it would hurt them," also saying that it was "possible" that the Saudi Crown Prince hadn't been told about the killing of Khashoggi.

    The US President's remarks came after Saudi authorities announced on Friday that a fistfight had broken out between Khashoggi and people who met him in the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul on October 2, an altercation which finally led to his death.

    READ MORE: US Not to Change Logistical Support for Saudi-led Operations in Yemen

    Saudi Arabian capital Riyadh with the 'Kingdom Tower'
    © AP Photo / Markus Schreiber
    Saudi Arabia Vows Response to Any Sanctions Over Journalist's Disappearance
    The authorities added that 18 Saudi nationals had been detained, and that intelligence chief Ahmad Assiri and senior aide to the Saudi crown prince Saud al-Qahtani had been sacked over the incident.

    The White House responded by stating that it will "closely follow the international investigations into this tragic incident and advocate for justice that is timely, transparent, and in accordance with all due process."

    Related:

    Saudi Cleric Slams 'Fabrications, Biased Media Campaigns' Over Missing Journo
    UAE Warns Against "Destabilizing" Saudi Arabia Over Khashoggi Case
    Staff at Saudi Consulate Giving Testimony Over Khashoggi Case - Reports
    Two Major US Museums Refuse to Use Saudi Funds Amid Khashoggi Case - Reports
    Tags:
    sources, explanations, ties, authorities, Jamal Khashoggi, Donald Trump, United States, Saudi Arabia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: October 13 - 19
    This Week in Pictures: October 13 - 19
    Anti-War Women to Washington
    Anti-War Women to Washington
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse