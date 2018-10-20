Senior German Lawmaker Proposes Far-reaching Response Over Khashoggi Murder

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Germany should stop arms sales to Saudi Arabia and expel its diplomats if Riyadh does not take political action in response to Jamal Khashoggi’s killing, Norbert Roettgen, a senior lawmaker from Chancellor Angela Merkel’s CDU party told Die Welt newspaper.

"If we do not see serious repercussions, including political ones, in the Saudi government shortly, all arms sales should stop, even the approved ones," Roettgen, who chairs the German parliament’s foreign affairs committee, said.

He said the German government should also agree with its EU and NATO allies to expel Saudi diplomats, and urge German politicians and business leaders, including the CEO of tech giant Siemens, to avoid the Saudi Future Investment Initiative conference.

Saudi Arabia’s public prosecutor said Saturday that the prominent Saudi journalist and critic died at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2 in a fight with people who came to rendition him.