Merkel Demands Explanation From Saudi Arabia Over Khashoggi's Death

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and the Foreign Minister Heiko Maas have reacted to the recent announcement by the Saudi prosecutor-general regarding the death of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi.

"We condemn this act in the strongest terms," Angela Merkel and German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said in a joint statement issued on Saturday. "We expect transparency from Saudi Arabia about the circumstances of his death… The information available about events in the Istanbul consulate is inadequate."

Merkel and Maas expressed their condolences to Khashoggi's friends and family, adding that those responsible for his death must be held accountable.

Earlier in the day, the Saudi prosecutor-general confirmed the death of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in the building of the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul. According to him, the tragic event was caused by a fight that broke out between Khashoggi and people who met him in the consulate on October 2.

READ MORE: Washington Post Columnist Jamal Khashoggi Died in Istanbul — Saudi State Media

Reacting to the information, Turkey vowed to reveal all the details of the probe into Khashoggi's death, declaring that they would not rush to conclusions until the investigation has ended.

READ MORE: Turkey Vows to Reveal "Whatever Happened" With Khashoggi — Ruling Party

The day before, employees of the Saudi consulate in Istanbul testified to prosecutors as part of the investigation into the journalist's death. Prior to this, Turkish police and prosecutors had conducted searches in both the consulate and the consul's residence in Istanbul.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW